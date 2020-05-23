Armed criminal group shoots medical workers in Papua

Jayapura An armed criminal group reportedly shot two medical workers, one of them fatally, while they were delivering medicines for COVID-19 patients in Intan Jaya District of Papua Province.

The two medical workers have been identified as Almalek Bagau and Eunico Somou, chief of the Intan Jaya District Police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Yuli Karre Pongbala, said on Friday.

Eunico Somou reportedly died of gunshot wounds, while Almalek, who is in critical condition, has been rushed to Pastoral Wandai for treatment.

“We plan to go to the scene (of the shooting) on Saturday (May 23, 2020) to evacuate the victim,” Yuli said, adding it will take five hours to reach the spot. (INE)

Source: Antara News