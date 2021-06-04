Arietid meteor shower to peak on June 7, 2021: LAPAN

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The public can witness the peak of the Arietid meteor shower on June 7, 2021, according to the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN).

“This meteor shower will be visible at dawn from various places in Indonesia,” Head of the Dissemination Division of the LAPAN Space Science Center, Emanuel Sungging Mumpuni, remarked when contacted by ANTARA here on Friday.

Mumpuni noted that the meteor shower can be witnessed directly without the use of visual aids.

The Arietid meteor shower has been active since May 14 and will be visible up to June 24, 2021, according to Mumpuni.

The Arietid meteor shower is the only one to be seen during the day.

At the peak of the meteor shower, the number of meteors that observers would see in an hour of peak activity when the meteor shower is at the zenith would reach 50, and would be visible from the east to northeast before the astronomical dawn, culminating in the north at 10:00 a.m. local time and setting in the west to northwest at 16:00 p.m. local time.

On June 8, 2021, the public can witness the astronomical phenomenon of lunar apogee.

Lunar apogee is a phenomenon when the moon is at its most distant point from Earth, so it will appear smaller. The lunar apogee occurred at 9:38 a.m. local time.

In addition to this phenomenon, other interesting astronomical phenomenon that had also occurred in early June of 2021, included the late new moon phase on June 2 and the last sighting of Mercury at dusk on June 3.

