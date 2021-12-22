Published by

Newstrail

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Architectural Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global architectural lighting market reached a strong growth in 2020. Architectural lighting refers to the process of providing electric and daylight lighting in architectural and urban environments. This process offers various benefits, including affordability, reliability, longer lifespan and cost-efficiency. Architectural lighting primarily concentrates on the proper functionality, energy efficiency and aesthetics of an area. …

Read More