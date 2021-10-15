AP Content Services, the content marketing and advertising arm of The Associated Press, today announced that it will expand its services for clients in Asia.

This screen grab shows the AP Content Services homepage. (AP Photo)

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AP Content Services works with brands and advertisers worldwide to create and distribute authentic, impactful and informative content in video, text and photos through the AP distribution network.

Clients can distribute paid-for content on the AP wire, APNews.com and the AP News app and AP Content Services-created content via AP-branded social media accounts.

AP Content Services is separate from the editorial operations of the AP newsroom and the content created does not involve AP editorial staff.

“We are pleased to expand our AP Content Services offerings for our clients in Asia,” said AP Content Services Asia Sales Manager Chie Tsuda, based in Tokyo. “Our Asia clients can reach audiences all over the world through AP’s vast distribution network.”

Tsuda oversees AP Content Services. A 13-year veteran of AP, she has led several projects in Japan including:

Custom videos highlighting Osaka prior to the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit, including an introduction to Osaka, a focused spotlight on business in the region and a dive into iPS cell research conducted at Kyoto University.

Custom video, native advertising and social media posts spotlighting karate, historic landmarks and regional iconography to promote the Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau to international audiences.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

Contact

Patrick Maks

Media Relations Manager

The Associated Press

+1-212-621-7536

pmaks@ap.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7abce19f-e484-41b6-b24c- 78dcd1007637

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.