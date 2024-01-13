“Anutin” points out that those who have been disqualified may have made mistakes. But if it’s wrong, you have to admit it.



Government House, “Anutin” reveals the red card of the Muang Khon MP, saying that he will go to the court. From now on, he must be more careful, pointing out that those who have been disenfranchised may not intend to do wrong. But I admit it was wrong.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior As the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party Mention the case where Office of the Election Commission (EC), Mrs. Mukdawan Leuangsinil, Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Bhumjaithai Party, District 8, resolved to give a red card. and revoking the right to apply for election This was caused by complaints about giving money to people to vote for themselves. By calling for a new election, the details are not yet known. and have not yet looked at the requirements that can be sent Can MPs run in elections again? It will be discussed at the party meeting this Tuesday (January 16), but it still has to go through the Supreme Court process again. which we must follow

Mr. Anutin said that the Bhumjaithai Party has

always been careful in the election. He thought that those whose rights were disenfranchised probably did not intend to do anything wrong. It would be difficult until death to become an MP. But I might have made some mistakes. If the picture is wrong and you can fix it, that’s OK. But if you can’t, it can’t be helped.

When the reporter asked whether it would affect the party’s voice or not from missing 1 vote, Mr. Anutin said that it was okay, but if he could run a by-election, The Bhumjaithai Party would probably send members to run again. But if you can’t send a candidate, you’ll be disappointed, but you can’t do anything. After this, it must be a case study. Because there are not only 70 people applying, but 300 people, we have to be very careful. Candidates may go to the wrong campaign assistant. Made a mistake there. But if it’s wrong, we have to accept it.

Source: Thai News Agency