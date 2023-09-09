“Anutin” orders seizure of gun license of “Kamnan Nok”

Anutin” speeds up the “Kamnan Nok case” with the most recent order being the most urgent. Let the police send updates on the case – confiscate gun licenses

Reporters reported that from the case of Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Has ordered the administration to expedite the suppression of influential leaders throughout the country. After the shocking case A gunman close to Mr. Praveen Chanklai or “Kamnan Nok” attacked and shot a police officer dead.

Recently, there has been a most urgent order, dated September 8, 2023, to the Superintendent of Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police Station. Signed by Mr. Yutthana Photivitiwihok, local registrar of Mueang Nakhon Pathom District, subject: Requesting to know the details of the prosecution, stating that in the case of Mr. Praveen Chanklai, village headman of Takong Subdistrict. Mueang Nakhon Pathom District Nakhon Pathom Province An arrest warrant was issued in a criminal case according to the arrest warrant of the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court. who must be found to have committed the crime of being a person who causes another person to commit the crime of intentional murder and attempting to murder another person To obtain information to consider revoking the license of Mr. Praveen Chanklai according to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Interior. Mueang Nakhon Pathom District

Therefore, I would like to know the details of the litigation results and various documents. Relevant arrest records along with information regarding the circumstances of the offense. Detailed information on the firearm used in the incident And where are the firearms and the license to own and use firearms (Form Por 4) of Mr. Praveen Chanklai kept? By requesting that the information be gathered and sent to Mueang Nakhon Pathom District immediately.

On the same day A most urgent document has appeared for Mr. Praveen. Signed by the local registrar of Mueang Nakhon Pathom District, it stated that Mr. Praveen’s behavior was an act of outrageous conduct with no fear of the

law .

Therefore, you are prohibited from issuing a license. According to the Firearms Act Ammunition, explosives, fireworks and imitation firearms, 1947, Section 13 (3), which causes the license to be revoked in accordance with the Firearms Act, Section 66. The local registrar of Mueang Nakhon Pathom District therefore deems it appropriate to revoke the license to have and use Your firearm (Type 4)

Therefore, in order for the process of revoking the license to own and use firearms (Form Por 4) to be in accordance with the legal procedures. Therefore, I have informed you so that you are adequately informed of the facts. and have the opportunity to argue and present evidence to the local registrar of Mueang Nakhon Pathom District within 7 days from the date of receipt of the letter

Mr. Anutin said that this matter must be dealt with quickly. We can’t let it go. With community leaders accumulating influence and then acting arrogantly, defying the law, firearms ownership must be limited. It’s not in the hands of bad people, bad people. Now we have to reorganize. We have to take it seriously. The law must be enforced effectively. .

Source: Thai News Agency