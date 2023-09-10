“Anutin” insists on appointing “Chada” to suppress mafia on the spot – dare to fight. Please don’t be inferior.



“Mountain Noo” declares that it must be done. Hmph, influential person. From now on, power will not be able to be defeated again. It has been pointed out that “Chada” will be appointed to suppress it at the point of boldness, thorns and thorns. The defense has passed the qualifications of a minister. Please don’t be devalued.





At the Bhumjaithai Party today (10 Sept. 2023), Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior As the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party Giving an interview after the meeting of the party’s MPs, he said that he had assigned Bhumjaithai Party MP Go study the details of government policy. Which part is the party’s policy? Let’s help each other discuss and support the reasons for the policy. and help clarify if there is any misunderstanding about the party’s policies or speak in a damaging way Including the minister. Tomorrow (September 11, 2023), there will probably be a discussion with the Prime Minister about whether or not he would like each minister to help clarify if he was mentioned.





When asked about the policy to crack down on influential people, when will it be completed? Mr. Anutin said that he could not set a date for completion. but will let them know What can you do next that cannot be done to the power? which the word influential There are definitions such as auction houses, prostitution, illegal oil trading, etc., which will be taken into account as well.





When asked about the case of bringing Mr. Chada Thaiseth, Deputy Minister of Interior, to solve the problem of influential people. Is it considered that the problem was solved directly? Mr. Anutin said that Mr. Chada also came to help the police in solving the problem, such as in the case of Kamnan Nok. The name already says that it is Kamnan. Under the Ministry of Interior, yesterday (9 September 2023) the license to use weapons was revoked. which is considered to be responsive





When asked about taking Mr. Chada Let’s solve this problem here. Is it like a thorn in the side? Mr. Anutin said that we have to choose people who understand what the origins are. It is important to have the courage to collide with these people. He believes that Mr. Chada is brave.





When asked that Mr. Srisuwan Charanya, leader of the Love the Nation, Love the Land organization, said that Mr. Chada should examine himself first. Mr. Anutin said that the discourse must be like this. Instead of allowing people to do good Coming back and saying it like this wouldn’t be right. People who become ministers must pass a qualification examination. This matter went over well. Until the name was presented to His Majesty, therefore, it should not be talked about what Mr. Chada was like. Because like this it is an impairment.





When asked how to solve the problem of kamnans and village headmen who are influential people, Mr. Anutin said that influential people are ordinary people. Influence also comes from people who are government officials giving in to him. We need to show that these are not people to be tolerated. Must not accept benefits from these people at all. If we go and receive money or property, it is equivalent to allowing this system to happen. If he came here The part that is responsible This kind of thing will not happen. And he must do it.





“I don’t ride like a cowboy and go shoot. But I say that this country must not have these things. I have a Permanent Secretary. There are provincial governors, directors-general, district chiefs, these mechanisms are in operation. If the minister says that these things cannot be had, then which governor, which district chief? cause these things I know how to handle it,” Mr. Anutin said.





Mr. Anutin also expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Nakhon Pathom and the local district chiefs. The hasty action in the case of police shootings in the Nakhon Pathom province, which at least shows awareness. – Thai News Agency





Source: Thai News Agency

