Anti-Money Laundering Office seizes assets of The Icon Group and associates, another 48.9 million baht



Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized and temporarily frozen assets of ‘Icon Group’ and its associates, including additional assets in the form of shares in securities trading accounts, money in securities trading accounts, and money in deposit accounts, totaling 40 items, worth 48.9 million baht, along with interest, for a period not exceeding 90 days.

According to the order of the Secretary-General of the AMLO No. 214/2567 and the order of the Transaction Committee No. 222/2567 to temporarily seize the assets of The Icon Group Co., Ltd. and its associates, together with the interest, totaling 12 items, totaling 127,086,381.51 baht, due to the evidence that there is reasonable ground to believe that there may be a transfer, transfer, concealment or hiding of assets related to the offense in the said case and in the case of urgent necessity, the Secretary-General of the AMLO therefore exercises the power under Section 48, paragraph two of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542, to issue Order No.

223/2567 dated October 18, 2567 to seize and seize additional assets in this case, which are assets in the form of shares in the securities trading account, money in the securities trading account and money in the deposit account, totaling 40 items, with a total estimated value of approximately 48,958,234.26 baht, together with the interest, temporarily for a period not exceeding 90 days.

In this regard, according to the news that there was a transfer of cryptocurrency (USTD) worth more than 8 billion baht, which may be related to the basic offense in this case, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Royal Thai Police are currently investigating the existence of such transactions. If such transactions are found, legal action will be taken according to the relevant laws.

The AMLO would like to emphasize that for assets under consideration for action under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, if any person transfers, receives, or changes the condition of assets related to an offense in order to hide or conceal th

e source of such assets or to help others, whether before, during, or after the offense, to avoid punishment or receive a lesser punishment for the underlying offense, or acts in any way to conceal or disguise the true nature of the acquisition, location, sale, transfer, or acquisition of any rights to assets related to an offense, or to acquire, possess, or use assets, knowing at the time of acquisition, possession, or use of such assets that they are assets related to an offense, they may be guilty of money laundering and liable to imprisonment for a term of one to ten years, or a fine of twenty thousand to two hundred thousand baht, or both.

Source: Thai News Agency