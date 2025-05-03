Anti-Corruption Curriculum Implemented in Bangkok Schools



Bangkok: Bangkok schools are implementing an anti-corruption curriculum aimed at fostering knowledge and understanding of corruption prevention among students. This initiative is part of an educational drive to instill anti-corruption principles in students at all levels.





According to Thai News Agency, the Anti-Corruption Column, supported by the NACC Fund, highlights the efforts of one of the schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The school has organized a series of classroom activities designed to emphasize the importance of understanding and preventing corruption. These activities are integrated into the teaching and learning process, ensuring that students are well-informed about the issues surrounding corruption.





The curriculum is structured to engage students actively, with a focus on creating awareness and encouraging them to apply anti-corruption measures in their daily lives. By introducing these topics early in the educational journey, the program aims to cultivate a generation of individuals who are knowledgeable about corruption and equipped to combat it effectively.

