Anthrax Outbreak in Mukdahan Prompts Stringent Measures by Livestock Officials



Mukdahan: Anthrax has been detected in cattle carcasses in Mukdahan, prompting the Livestock Department to implement rigorous disease control measures.

According to Thai News Agency, anthrax was identified in cattle carcasses, including on cutting boards and knives used for butchering, with soil samples also showing contamination due to cleaning processes. The Livestock Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, is investigating the disease, considering environmental contamination as a potential source. Currently, there are three infected individuals, with one fatality and two with skin infections receiving hospital treatment. Over 1,000 animals in the risk group have been vaccinated, and animal movement in and out of the area is strictly regulated. Mukdahan Province is preparing to declare a temporary animal epidemic zone.

Veterinarian Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, stated that a meeting was held with the Ministry of Public

Health and other relevant agencies to discuss the disease investigation and control measures. The disease was initially detected in Tambon Lao Mi, Don Tan District, Mukdahan Province, with the first patient succumbing to the illness on April 30.

The Ministry of Public Health revealed that two more patients with similar skin infections are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further updates on their condition are anticipated from the ministry.

The Department of Livestock Development’s investigation included collecting samples from meat in the refrigerator where slaughtering occurred on April 12, as well as from herds near the site. While these tests did not detect the virus, samples from cutting boards, knives, and soil where tools were washed tested positive, aligning with the Ministry of Public Health’s findings from cow carcasses exhumed for testing.

Though infected carcasses have been found, direct transmission between animals remains uncertain. A new herd introduced over a month ago showed no disease

upon tracing. Environmental contamination, possibly from river sand used near the outbreak site, is still being considered.

Boonyakrit Pinprasong noted that despite the virus’s presence in some carcasses and soil, the outbreak is contained within the village, with no external spread reported.

To control the disease, antibiotics have been administered to animals in proximity to the slaughtering site, and extensive vaccination has been conducted within a 5-kilometer radius. Disinfectant spraying and soil treatment, involving surface digging and disinfectant mixing, are underway to combat Bacillus anthracis spores, known for their durability.

Animal movement control points have been established, and a proposal for declaring a temporary epidemic zone in Mukdahan Province is in progress to enhance disease control and support farmers.

Boonyakrit Pinprasong urged farmers to remain vigilant for symptoms of anthrax in animals, such as high fever, lethargy, and abnormal bleeding, and to promptly report any suspicio

n to livestock officials for immediate intervention.