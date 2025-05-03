Anthrax Outbreak in Don Tan District Likely Local, Not Epidemic



Don Tan: There is a high possibility that the outbreak of anthrax in Don Tan District, Mukdahan Province, is not an epidemic, but a local outbreak. Officials are waiting for the results of various tests from the laboratory to be compiled after the results of the examination of 2 at-risk beef samples, more than 200 cutting boards and knives did not find the virus.





According to Thai News Agency, authorities are conducting thorough investigations to ensure the safety of the area. The initial tests on beef samples and kitchen utensils have shown no presence of the virus, indicating that the situation might be under control. However, officials are not taking any chances and are continuing with further tests to confirm the situation.





The community is advised to remain vigilant but calm as the authorities work to ensure public health safety. The results from the laboratory tests are expected to provide a clearer picture and guide any subsequent actions to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

