ANTARA photo exhibit documents people’s movements

Jakarta Perum LKBN ANTARA has launched a virtual photo exhibition, ‘Indonesia on the move (Indonesia Bergerak) 1900-1942’, depicting and reflecting the movements in Indonesia that involved all levels of society, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or race.

At the opening of the exhibition and virtual tour as well as the launch of the 2019 Flashback + COVID-19 book at the ANTARA Journalistic Photo Gallery, Jakarta on Monday, president director of Perum LKBN ANTARA, Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, said the exhibit showcases 75 photo collections that reflect Indonesia’s past, including the diverse character of the country.

“Moving together, whether men, women, (people of) Javanese and Arab descent, and so on, actually reflects what Indonesia is,” Meidyatama stated.

In the current pandemic situation, Meidyatama noted, LKBN ANTARA is innovating by launching exhibitions virtually so that people who are at home can access them.

He emphasized that LKBN ANTARA has served as a record-keeper and an actor in the history of the Republic of Indonesia. The founders of the news agency struggled intellectually, taking notes, writing, and reporting on the Indonesian independence movement, he said.

“Likewise in this era of COVID-19, we will continue to move forward and move,” he remarked at the opening of the photo exhibition, which will run from 7 September to 7 October, 2020.

He said he hoped the exhibition inspires the Indonesian people to continue to be dynamic, so that they can resolve various problems facing the nation by working together.

“It seems that this nation in times of difficulty can always move forward and move. We are sure that we can get out of the COVID-19 problem with a better condition for Indonesia (made possible) through mutual cooperation,” he added.

The event was opened by Chief of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP), Moeldoko.

Source: Antara News