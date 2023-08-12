ANTARA conducts PSO workshop, increasing quality news

Surabaya (ANTARA) – President Director of ANTARA News Agency Akhmad Munir inaugurated the 2023 Public Service Obligation (PSO) Product Strengthening Workshop with PSO verifiers from the Communication and Informatics Ministry in Surabaya, East Java, on Friday (Aug 11).”The activity aims to guide journalists of ANTARA News Agency to create quality news while complying with the PSO duties mandated by the government. Hopefully, our journalistic products will enlighten the public,” Munir stated at the event attended by ANTARA News Director Irfan Junaidi. Munir noted that ANTARA continues to distribute its journalistic products to several major media networks in Indonesia in the format of text, photos, and video. “Therefore, it is essential to maintain and enhance the quality of our products in the hopes of enlightening the readers and fulfilling the public need for true information,” he pointed out. During the occasion, he also highlighted the ongoing renovation of the news agency’s office in Pasar Baru, Central Jakarta, saying the process is projected to be complete by December this year.

Source: Antara News Agency