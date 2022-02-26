Anne-Marie Trevelyan: Media Statement

Trading
0
Published by
TDPel Media

Thank you Minister Lutfi. I would like to extend my own personal thanks, and those of the UK Government for Indonesia hosting this inaugural JETCO, even better we can do it in person. The UK and Indonesia already have a £2.6 billion trading relationship – that is almost 60 trillion Indonesian Rupiah. We estimate British businesses employ 1 million people in Indonesia. And Indonesia is going from strength to strength, so we think there is huge potential for us to develop our trade and investment relationship – making it even greater. I believe we have covered a lot of important ground today on …

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Environment Ministry researcher preparing biofuel from tamanu oil

admin

Singapore Investor Sentiment Hits a New High — Manulife Survey

admin

Enjoy 200 New Protective Trees At Piknik Park

admin