Angkasa Pura II opens Christmas-New Year’s posts

Palangka Raya, C Kalimantan (ANTARA) – PT Angkasa Pura II in Tjilik Riwut Airport, Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, has prepared a post to ensure smooth operations during the Christmas and 2020 New Year’s holiday transportation period.

“We will activate this air transportation post from December 19, 2019, until January 6, 2020,” Executive General Manager (EGM) of AP II Tjilik Riwut Airport, Siswanto, stated in Palangka Raya, Friday.

The opening of the air transportation post was marked by a ceremony held at the corridor of the airport terminal, and the activity was attended by representatives of the Indonesian National Police, Air Navigation, the Port Health Office, Agricultural Quarantine, the Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), and airline partners operating at the Tjilik Riwut Airport on Thursday (Dec 19).

Siswanto expounded that the joint post will be filled by AP II internal officers and personnel of each stakeholder in the airport area.

The Tjilik Riwut Airport currently serves 28 aircraft flights, both for arrivals and departures. The routes comprise Jakarta, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Solo, Pangkalan Bun, Sampit, Balikpapan and pioneer routes to Puruk Cahu and Muara Teweh.

“There are no additional flight routes or extra flights for this holiday period,” he informed ANTARA.

Despite the regular operational schedule in terms of flights, he remarked that the post will still be operational to assist passengers and monitor activities in the airport during the holiday period.

