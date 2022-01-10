Lombok Airport is ready to support the 2022 MotoGP event and welcome the arrival of participants, officials, and spectators, State Airport Operator PT Angkasa Pura I has informed.

This is indicated by the completion of infrastructures at Lombok Airport, including the expansion of passenger terminal and apron, the extension of runway, and the improvement of cargo facilities.

“Based on our experience in serving the recent 2021 WSBK participants, officials, spectators, and cargo, we are confident that this year’s MotoGP event can run smoothly,” President Director of PT Angkasa Pura I, Faik Fahmi, said in a written statement here on Sunday.

Currently, the Lombok Airport passenger terminal has been expanded to 43,501 sqm with a capacity of seven million passengers per year compared to 24,123 sqm previously with a capacity of 3.25 million passengers annually.

Meanwhile, Lombok Airport’s apron can now accommodate 16 aircraft comprising 10 small aircraft and six big aircraft.

Thereafter, the runway is ready to support the operation of wide-bodied aircraft such as Boeing 777. Moreover, the airport’s 3,300-m runway is the fifth-longest in Indonesia.

In addition, to ready air connectivity, Angkasa Pura I has also prepared risk mitigation to anticipate potential risks that may occur during the event, such as overcapacity and bad weather that cause aircraft to be unable to land.

The mitigation concept is the One Day Trip in Triangle Area: Lombok Airport – I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali – Juanda Airport in Surabaya.

The triangle area covers other mitigation efforts such as repositioning aircraft parking in case of overcapacity at Lombok Airport’s apron.

Alternate aerodrome will also be conducted in Lombok Airport in case of bad weather or things that have the potential to block the runway.

The airport authority will also coordinate with the airlines regarding the predicted increase in the number of aircraft, fleet management, aircraft rotation, and the readiness of ground handling operators serving the triangle routes.

Furthermore, Angkasa Pura I will promote local MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in West Nusa Tenggara, collaborating with the province’s office of tourism and creative economy.

Source: Antara News