An Giang province accelerates ‘One Commune One Product’ programme



The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has been increasingly focusing on the national ‘One Commune-One Product’ (OCOP) programme, targeting to have at least 170 more OCOP products rated between three- to five-star levels by 2025. Of these, ten OCOP products are expected to reach the five-star level (eligible for export). After five years of implementing the programme, by the end of June 2024, the province had 125 OCOP products, including 2 products rated the five-star level, 16 – four-star and 70 others three-star. It wants at least 30% of OCOP producers develop value chains for their products to achieve a circular economy and at least 30% of craft villages having OCOP products, and all the products sold through modern distribution channels.

Source: Vietnam News Agency