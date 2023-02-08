Amlan® International’s Phylox® Honored With 2023 IPPE New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” in Live Production Award

Phylox Best of the Best

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, is pleased to announce that its innovative product Phylox® (available in select international markets) has received the 2023 New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” in Live Production award. The accolade, awarded at the recent International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), recognized Amlan for its launch of Phylox, a natural, non-pharmaceutical coccidiosis solution for live production programs including those producers that need to meet the demand for no-antibiotic-ever (NAE) production.

“We were honored to have been chosen as one of three outstanding exhibitors that developed an innovative product last year that is already helping producers in our expanding markets,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri, and President, Amlan International. “Phylox is a research-backed, natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs that improves feed conversion and weight gain and reduces mortality and morbidity to drive profits naturally. Amlan is thankful for the opportunity to share our new product mode-of-action video with the global IPPE audience and we’re honored to stand alongside other industry innovators. We were happy to have been a part of a successful IPPE and we thank the show organizers for recognizing the value our innovative natural feed additive offers to the poultry industry.”

Phylox has multiple modes of action and can help prevent disease breakthroughs when fed alone, or in combination with anticoccidial vaccines. Coccidiosis is one of the most significant diseases affecting poultry production, costing the global industry billions of dollars each year. Traditionally, ionophores or synthetic chemicals were used to control coccidiosis; however, government regulations and consumer concerns over synthetic chemicals often dictate a more natural approach. Phylox is a bioactive blend of natural antiprotozoal phytochemicals that uses multiple methods to target Eimeria species and decreases the negative production and health effects of coccidiosis.

“In multiple studies, including broilers raised in floor pens, Eimeria-challenged broilers fed Phylox had equivalent or better performance compared to broilers administered industry-standard anticoccidials, including vaccines and standard ionophores or chemical solutions,” said Dr. Aldo Rossi, Vice President, Innovation and Technical Service. “Research also showed that Phylox can be fed concurrently with anticoccidial vaccines, minimizing the impact of vaccine reaction while allowing immunity to develop. This award recognizes that Phylox offers a natural alternative to this complex challenge that should impact poultry production and increase producers’ return on investment for years to come.”

Amlan was one of 36 outstanding exhibitors accepted to the new product showcase that distinguished themselves by developing an innovative technology in products, services or operating techniques that will advance the industry. The “Best of the Best” awards were chosen as the top entries for each category by a panel of peers including researchers, media and other industry stakeholders.

“We are really excited to announce IPPE’s New Product Showcase ‘Best of the Best’ recipients. Congratulations to these three exhibitors for their innovative technologies,” said IPPE show organizers.

To learn more about Phylox, please visit https://amlan.com/product/ phylox/.

To view Amlan’s video submission for the “Best of the Best” in Live Production Award on Phylox, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=c3JwnAuDdSg.

Please visit https://amlan.com/find-your- rep/ to find your local Phylox representative.

For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

