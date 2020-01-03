All flood victims to receive proper care: Social affairs minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Juliari P. Batubara, in a statement on Friday, made assurance of proper handling and evacuation of people affected by flooding in Jakarta, West Java, and Banten.

The ministry coordinated with Social Service, Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) for evacuating the victims and accomodating them in refugee camps.

Several locations were prepared for refugee camps and public kitchen, such as in the Bina Netra Social Institution owned by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government and in Borobudur University on Kalimalang Street.

The Social Affairs Ministry has disbursed aid worth Rp4.8 billion, comprising Rp1.9 billion for the DKI Jakarta Province, Rp1.5 billion for West Java Province, and Rp720 million for Banten Province.

The ministry has also recorded that the floods claimed 30 lives in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabodetabek).

The government will offer compensation of Rp15 million each to the families of the 30 who died as a result of the flooding.

Along with offering logistical and food assistance, the ministry also deployed a Psychosocial Support Services (LDP) team to help all refugees, particularly children, to recover from the trauma inflicted by the disaster.

Source: Antara News