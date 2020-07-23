Align Technology Launches the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) Program for Invisalign and iTero Doctors Globally

Company’s first customized consulting service and support for digital orthodontic practice transformation

As a result of the ADAPT service, on average, participating practices increased total case profit by 15% within 6 months of implementation*

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the global launch of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service for Invisalign and iTero doctors. ADAPT is an expert and independent fee based business consulting service offered by Align to optimize practices’ operational workflow and processes to enhance patients’ experiences and customer and staff satisfaction, which will in turn translate into higher growth and greater efficiencies for orthodontic practices. The goal of ADAPT is to support digital practice transformation for Invisalign doctors and their staff.

ADAPT is the first independent service offering for doctors offered by Align and was developed based on years of data-based insights from practices using Invisalign and iTero and tested through an extensive global pilot. Pilot practices saw strong growth and practice transformation during pilot periods in each key business region.

ADAPT was initially available to doctors as a pilot in select segments of our EMEA and APAC regions and the United States. The global service will be commercially available in the EMEA and APAC regions and the US during the second half of 2020.

ADAPT is designed for orthodontic practices with approximately 200 total case starts or more per year who are seeking to build their future business to scale for clear aligner and digital workflows. Guided by a team of business consultants, analysts and support specialists, ADAPT offers a customized onsite consulting service to each participating practice. The service combines a review of business operations and practice workflow data with Align’s expertise in digital workflow optimization, practice support services, business transformation, marketing, and clinical education support.

“As the modern world of orthodontics is evolving, and more patients prioritize convenient appointments, accessible information and personalized treatment planning, we want to help doctors succeed by building digital practices with an enhanced patient experience,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology chief innovation, product, and marketing officer and senior vice president. “The ADAPT service can provide the necessary tools and support to help doctors and staff identify issues and implement solutions to efficiently migrate to a digital orthodontic practice with a clear aligner model. This focus exemplifies Align’s ongoing commitment to lead the change in digital orthodontic innovation.”

The ADAPT pilot has been successfully developed across EMEA, the US and Asia Pacific region over the last 12 months. As a result of the ADAPT service, on average, participating practices increased practice revenue by 20 percent within 6 months of implementation.*

*Data on file at Align Technology, as of 07/22/2020

