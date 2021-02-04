Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability of Invisalign® G8 With New SmartForce® Aligner Activation Features Globally

Latest evolution in SmartForce innovation improves treatment predictability for frequently treated case types

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the commercial availability of Invisalign G8 with SmartForce® Aligner Activation, the company’s latest biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 is informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 9 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases. The company previously announced that Invisalign G8 would be available in the first quarter of 2021.

With SmartForce® Aligner Activation, select areas of the aligner surface are specifically contoured to apply optimal forces to the tooth surfaces to control the location, direction and intensity of the force to produce the desired outcome and minimize unwanted movement. Specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth are created by SmartForce® Aligner Activation and work in concert with SmartForce® features for even greater control of the force systems.

Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce® Aligner Activation ensures sufficient and consistent activation in every aligner stage to help doctors get more of the desired movements from every aligner in the treatment of crowding, crossbite, and deep bite.

For crowding and crossbite cases:

– SmartForce® Aligner Activation aids in posterior arch expansion by working synergistically with New Optimized Expansion Support attachments or Optimized Expansion Support and Rotation attachments to reduce the potential for buccal crown tipping during posterior arch expansion. For deep bite cases:

– SmartForce® Aligner Activation supports anterior intrusion with improvements in the treatment plan set-ups to level the Curve of Spee and demonstrates up to 2x improvement in predictability of incisor intrusion.

In addition, with Invisalign G8, doctors can now select automatic placement of Precision Bite Ramps during the prescription process. Data demonstrates that Precision Bite Ramps improve lower intrusion in deep bite cases.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad® CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .