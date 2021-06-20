akpreneur Fest encourages Jakarta’s MSMEs to grow

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta provincial administration and Jakarta Experience Board are organizing Jakpreneur Fest 2021 until late June 2021 to encourage micro small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) to develop.

“We pin hope on MSMEs to revive the stagnant economy due to the pandemic. Therefore, we need support from the government, regional government-owned companies and private parties to increase the capability of MSMEs in a bid to boost the local and national economies,” acting chief of the Jakarta Provincial Office of Industry, Trade, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Scale Bsinesses Andri Yansyah said in a press statement quoted on Sunday.

A series of activities of Jakpreneur Fest 2021 kicked off in May. Business competition program was held from May 24 to June 17. Through the program, MSMEs were challenged to make innovations and creativity in accordance with their business models.

The winner of the business competition program will receive a prize of Rp90 million in cash to be announced at the Appreciation Night on June 27.

Jakpreneur Fest 2021 also has super class and personal class training programs featuring various mentors from industrial companies. The two classes can be accessed for free via the Jakarta Provincial Government YouTube channel www.jakpreneurfest and Shopee Live on June 20-22..

The Jakarta provincial government is also teaming up with Shopee for Jakpreneur Fest 2021 to organize Jakpreneur Market posted on the platform starting from June 21 to 30. The Jakpreneur Market display a wide range of MSMEs’ products and local brands from Jakarta.

Jakarta Experience Board, President Director Novita Dewi, said the series of activities of Jakpreneur Fest 2021 were aimed at improving the business skill of MSMEs, and increase their sales.

Jakpreneur Fest 2021 is part of events held to mark the 404th anniversary of Jakarta.

Source: Antara News