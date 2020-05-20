Air India repatriation flight carrying 59 Indonesians lands in Jakarta

Jakarta Some 59 Indonesian citizens impacted by the Indian government’s lockdown policy to fight the transmission of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have flown back to Jakarta from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The 59 Indonesians were repatriated aboard an Air India flight AI 13081 that took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6:31 a.m. local time and was scheduled to arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 2:45 p.m. local time.

Apart from the 59 Indonesians, comprising 38 tourists, 10 students, three badminton players, and seven professionals, the aircraft also flew 13 Indian citizens and a Russian national, the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi noted in a press statement on Wednesday.

The same aircraft will carry several Indian citizens in Jakarta to their country of origin, the Indonesian embassy noted, adding that this repatriation was testament to the Indonesian government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

“Offering protection to all Indonesian citizens abroad has become a priority in our diplomacy, especially in the time of crisis,” Indonesian Ambassador to India Arto Suryodipuro was quoted as saying.

Before boarding the Air India flight, the Indonesian embassy’s task force personnel briefed them on the healthcare protocols that they should follow, including wearing hazmat suits and face masks, during the flight and until their arrival.

The task force personnel also equipped them with several travel documents, including notifications corroborating their good health and not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and eligible for boarding the aircraft, according to the Indonesian embassy.

Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to at least 213 countries and territories, including India and Indonesia, with a massive hike in death toll.

The Indonesian Government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the government has enforced large-scale social restrictions and distancing measures in several cities, including Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Surabaya, and Makassar.

Source: Antara News