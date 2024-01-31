Agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 79% in January


Hanoi: Vietnam earned 5.14 billion USD from agro-forestry-aquatic exports in January, a year-on-year surge of 79.2%, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.

Meanwhile, the country imported 3.72 billion USD worth of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the month, leading to a trade surplus of 1.4 billion USD, up more than 4.5 times from the corresponding time last year.

Specifically, forestry exports grew 72.5% to 1.49 billion USD, aquatic products up 60.8% to 730 million USD; and farming products up 93.8% to 2.71 billion USD.

The increase was seen in all markets with America up 93.6%, Africa 185.4%, Asia 86.3%, Europe 38.2%, and Oceania 100.9%.

China accounted for 23% of Vietnam’s total agro-forestry-aquatic export revenue, the US 20,8%, and Japan 7.4%. For imports, farm products rose 41.1% to 2.2 billion USD, aquatic products up 33.9% to 250 million USD, and forestry products up 100.7% to 253 million USD.

Regarding the domestic market, the ministry said it remained stable in the month,
affirming that the supply of agricultural products will be ensured during the approaching Tet (Lunar New Year) festival./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
February 2024
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
26272829  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.