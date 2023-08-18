Agila Subic Welcomes SubCom to Multi-Use Shipyard in Subic Bay

Subsea Cable Leader to Open New Forward Deployment CenterSubic Bay, Philippines (ANTARA/BusinessWire)- Agila Subic Compass (“Agila Subic”)today announced that SubCom, a global leader in subsea fiber optic cables, has entered into a multi-year lease at the Subic Bay shipyard for its new forward deployment center.

SubCom’s new facility at the shipyard will support its worldwide operations and serve as a logistical staging area for subsea cable projects. The expansion will enable the company to better serve its global customers and increase the operational efficiency of its cable ship fleet.

This new partnership is aligned with Agila Subic’s long-term commitment to the revitalization of the shipyard into a multi-use facility. Since 2022, the Subic Bay shipyard has undergone significant improvements through capital investments and operational enhancements. The addition of SubCom expands the shipyard’s base of high-quality tenants across various industries, now including digital infrastructure. Agila Subic’s tenants help to promote economic activity, drive job generation in the Subic Bay region, and support the local ecosystem in their respective sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome another world-class tenant to our facility,” commented Mark Millan, General Manager of Agila Subic. “This partnership with SubCom adds a global leader in the digital infrastructure sector to our strong tenant base. SubCom’s subsea fiber optic network business will bring specialized knowledge and technology to the region, along with various other benefits. We are proud to be part of the Subic Bay community and support in driving economic activity locally.”

Chris Carobene, Vice President of Marine and Network Construction at SubCom, added: “The establishment of this new forward deployment center in the Philippines is an exciting initiative for SubCom. The strategic expansion will enhance our global operational capabilities as well as strengthen our responsiveness to our customers’ needs.”

Located in Subic Bay, Philippines, the shipyard is a multi-use facility that supports shipbuilding, telecommunications, warehousing, and logistics. Operated by Agila Subic Compass, the shipyard partners with global organizations across diverse sectors and promotes exports, economic activity, investment, and job creation in Subic Bay and surrounding region. Visit us at:www.agilasubic.com.

SubCom engineers, manufactures, and installs subsea fiber optic data cables – the unsung heroes of global communication. With an unrelenting focus on quality, reliability, and value, SubCom offers flexible end-to-end building blocks for the high-tech networks that are the backbone of the world’s digital infrastructure. Since 1955, SubCom has deployed enough cable to circle the equator more than 21 times. For more information, visitwww.subcom.com.Contacts

