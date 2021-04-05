AGC Biologics to Present Their End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy Offering at ARM’s Meeting on the Mediterranean Conference

SEATTLE, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced it will be attending Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s virtual Meeting on the Mediterranean conference this week, from April 6 – 9, 2021 as a first-time attendee and Gold- and Agenda-level sponsor.

“We’re incredibly honored to be attending Meeting on the Med for the very first time as a CDMO with an industry-leading Cell and Gene Therapy offering,” says Mark Womack, Chief Business Officer at AGC Biologics. “Our team is extremely proud to offer our end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy capabilities and offerings, and we’re grateful for ARM’s hosting of this event to allow us to connect with many others in the industry.”

“Our team has worked tirelessly to integrate and bring our Cell and Gene Therapy offerings into AGC Biologics,” says Patricio Massera, Chief Executive Officer at AGC Biologics. “We’re fully committed to doing our part to help shape the future of cell and gene therapy.”

The AGC Biologics Business Development and Marketing team will host a virtual booth at the conference, with a range of dynamic resources to showcase their cell and gene therapy expertise, as well as to host meetings with drug developers.

This announcement comes after recent news of an expansion at the company’s Center of Excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy last month, and the successful acquisition and integration of the Italy-based MolMed S.p.A facilities last summer.

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

About Meeting on the Mediterranean:

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is the leading conference bringing together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond. Covering a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing the sector, this program features expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 80+ dedicated presentations by leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space. Join ARM for Europe’s premier conference for advanced therapies. Learn more and register at www.meetingonthemed.com.