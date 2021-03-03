AERION, NETJETS AND FLIGHTSAFETY INTERNATIONAL TO EXPLORE FUTURE GLOBAL MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Aerion ® signs expansive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NetJets and FlightSafety International ® (FSI) to shape the future of global mobility

NetJets and Aerion to explore exclusive partnership for the global mobility platform, Aerion Connect TM

FSI to support Aerion in establishing a new global Supersonic Training Academy

NetJets has obtained purchase rights for 20 AS2® supersonic business jets, extending Aerion’s global order backlog to USD $10 billion+ ahead of 2023 production start

Reno, NV & Columbus, OH, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supersonic aircraft company Aerion, the leader in supersonic technology has forged an expansive collaboration with NetJets, the largest private aviation company in the world, and FlightSafety International, the leader in professional aviation training, — both Berkshire Hathaway companies — to shape the future of global mobility.

“At Aerion our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours and this new partnership is a significant step towards realizing that vision,” said Aerion’s Chairman, President & CEO, Tom Vice. “Our strategy is to connect the very best partners in the world within a new mobility ecosystem optimized for speed and founded on sustainability. In NetJets and FlightSafety International we have two such partners; both globally recognized leaders in their fields who share our passion for a new era of mobility that is both fast and at the same time kind to our planet.”

NetJets, the owner and operator of the world’s largest and most diverse private jet fleet, and Aerion will explore NetJets’ becoming the exclusive business jet operator for the global mobility platform, Aerion ConnectTM. A vision for a future global mobility ecosystem, Aerion ConnectTM will integrate multiple, currently siloed urban and regional networks and provide a seamless point-to-point travel experience, optimized for speed and luxury across multiple modes of transportation.

“As the leader in private aviation, we constantly look for ways to be on the cutting-edge, and expanding our fleet to become the exclusive business jet operator for Aerion ConnectTM is a thrilling next step,” said Adam Johnson, Chairman and CEO of NetJets Inc. “Together, we will be exploring the integration of the AS2® supersonic business jet into NetJets’ global network, and we are honored to be their chosen partner to enable the Aerion Connect vision.”

In collaboration with FlightSafety International, the premier professional aviation training company, Aerion will also develop a supersonic flight training academy for civil, commercial, and military supersonic aircraft. The Aerion-branded facility will channel FSI’s comprehensive global training expertise to provide a center of excellence for supersonic flight training and education, shaping the flight crews of the future.

“We’re excited to bring FSI’s signature passion for safety to Aerion’s training academy,” said Brad Thress, CEO of FlightSafety International. “This partnership marries Aerion’s innovation and our long-established experience, opening up new opportunities in the supersonic aircraft space and the future of the industry as a whole.”

Underlining the long-term focus of the partnership, NetJets has also obtained purchase rights for 20 AS2® supersonic business jets, which start production at Aerion Park in Melbourne, Florida in 2023. With significant growth achieved through 2020 and 2021, Aerion’s global order backlog for the AS2® is now valued at more than USD $10 billion. The new AS2®—the first supersonic aircraft to enter commercial service in 51 years and the world’s first supersonic business aircraft— continues to advance toward manufacturing start after concluding wind tunnel validation late last year.

NetJets’ commitment to Aerion ConnectTM cements its industry-leading expertise through its diverse jet offerings. With more than 760 aircraft worldwide, 385 of which were delivered in the past 11 years, the partnership announcement further comes on the heels of NetJets’ newly launched Global Sustainability Program, a worldwide commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of the brand and its Owners, with a focus on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investment, corporate and consumer offsetting.

Aerion and NetJets are united by a shared commitment to usher in a new era of sustainable flight that is kind to the planet and part of the solution to reverse climate change. As part of this agreement the two companies will also work together on domestic and international actions intended to facilitate the global availability and broad adoption of synthetic aviation fuels.

Aerion’s pursuit of faster point-to-point travel begins with the launch of the AS2® supersonic business jet. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible from first flight, the AS2® is the first supersonic aircraft designed to be powered by 100% engineered synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner.

The manufacture of 300 AS2® aircraft is planned for the first decade of production. The AS2® will be the first aircraft assembled at the company’s new global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida-Aerion Park. The state-of-the-art development—powered by sustainable technology —will incorporate headquarter operations plus an integrated campus for research, design, build, and maintenance of the company’s supersonic aircraft.

About Aerion:

Aerion is founded on a core belief of bringing humanity closer. The company’s vision is a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours using new transportation networks—powered by clean energy solutions and enabling a world where distance is no longer a barrier. The starting point is sustainable supersonic flight, led by the world’s first supersonic business jet—the AS2®. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com

About NetJets

Beginning as the first private jet charter and management company, NetJets has led the industry for 55+ years. Then in 1986, they revolutionized it with the concept of shared ownership and proceeded to build the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety, service, and unmatched global access. NetJets’ industry-leading scale and business model offer NetJets and its Owners dependable financial sustainability unlike any other in the industry. For these reasons and many more, NetJets will continue to be the favored choice of the world’s most discerning travelers for generations to come. For more information about the world’s most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

About FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is a premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. FlightSafety’s highly qualified instructors provide more than 1.4 million hours of training each year to pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training location in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa and the United Kingdom. To learn more, please visit flightsafety.com.

