Activities are held throughout Thailand to celebrate His Majesty’s 72nd birthday.

Region, Many areas organized activities to honor His Majesty the King on the occasion of His Majesty’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024.

In Nakhon Ratchasima Province, at the Thao Suranaree Monument in Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Mr. Somkiat Wiriyakulnan, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, presided over the alms-giving ceremony of rice and dried food to 73 monks. Phra Thepsimaphon, the provincial ecclesiastical chief of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, led monks from various temples in the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality area to receive alms. More than 1,000 people from all walks of life, government officials, soldiers, police, students, and members of the public wore Thai clothing and yellow shirts to join the ceremony to show their loyalty and to express their deepest gratitude for His Majesty’s grace.

At the Faculty of Social Sciences, Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Wat Inthararam, Tambon Mueang Mai, Amphoe Amphawa, Samut Songkhram Province, there was a B

uddhist chanting ceremony to offer blessings to His Majesty the King. Phra Methee Wacharaprachat, Assistant Professor Dr. Luang Pho Daeng Nanthiyo, Director of the Faculty of Social Sciences Academic Resources Unit, presided over the ceremony to light incense and candles and pay homage to the Triple Gem. Then, Mr. Sutep Phengudom, the village headman of Tambon Mueang Mai, opened a flower tray to pay homage and recited the royal anthem. Then, Phra Methee Wacharaprachat led 19 monks, along with executives, lecturers, staff, students, and members of the public, in chanting Buddhist chanting to offer blessings for 1 hour and meditating to make merit for His Majesty to have good health.

At the Buddhist building in Chiang Mai Province, the Chiang Mai Provincial Religious Relations Committee and representatives of the five religions wore yellow shirts, placed silver and gold wreaths in front of the royal portrait, and performed the Fon Leb dance as an offering. There was also a drawing contest on the topic of ‘Cons

erving Dharma, Preserving Thailand, Honoring the King’ at the secondary school level to show their loyalty on the auspicious occasion.

In Bueng Kan Province, at the multipurpose pavilion by the Mekong River, Khao Mao Road, Mueang Bueng Kan District, Mr. Nakhon Siriparinyanun, Deputy Governor of Bueng Kan Province, led court officials, prosecutors, soldiers, police, and people from all walks of life to make merit by offering alms to 73 monks and novices to dedicate merit to His Majesty the King. Phra Ratchapawana Sophon, the provincial ecclesiastical chief of Bueng Kan Province, presided over the clergy. People wore yellow tones to join in making merit by offering alms to show their loyalty.

In Chonburi Province, in front of Bang Lamung District Office, Mr. Wekit Manarojkit, Bang Lamung District Chief, presided over the lighting of incense sticks and candles to worship the Triple Gem and opened the incense sticks, candles, and flower rafts in front of the royal portrait in the merit-making ceremony of offeri

ng dry food and rice to 73 monks and novices, which was attended by local government executives, heads of government agencies, soldiers, police officers, civil servants of all groups, volunteers, and members of the public to show their loyalty and deepest gratitude.

At Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, Mr. Kampol Tansatcha, President of Nong Nooch Pattaya Garden, led the executives, staff, tourists, general public and smart elephants to join the procession to honor His Majesty the King. The event included a grand procession to honor His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, and a performance to pay homage to His Majesty the King, ‘Blessings for the Chakri Dynasty’, and two smart elephants presented garlands in front of the royal portrait to express their loyalty to the monarchy on this auspicious occasion.

Source: Thai News Agency