Aceh Singkil’s four sub-districts hit by floods, landslides

Banda Aceh, Aceh Floods and landslides, triggered by incessant downpours, hit four sub-districts in Aceh Singkil District, Aceh Province, since Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aceh Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBA).

Kota Baharu, North Singkil, Gunung Meriah, and Kuala Baru are the four affected sub-districts, BPBA Head Sunawardi stated here on Thursday.

In Kota Baharu, floods swamped roads and homes in Selakar Village.

“Flooding also submerged residential areas in Kampung Baru Village, North Singkil. The Aceh Singkil Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) is still in the process of collecting data on the number of homes affected by flooding,” he stated.

A landslide struck Bukit Harapan Village in Gunung Meriah Sub-district and cut off land transportation between the village and Singkohor Sub-district.

“A bridge connecting Kuala Baru and Bulusema Sub-district collapsed as a result of the landslide. The bridge is currently unusable and in need of immediate repair,” he stated.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast that the buildup of low pressure over Asia can still potentially cause heavy rains that will be causal to flooding and landslides in the next few days in several regions in Aceh.

“There is low pressure buildup in Asia, so the air mass over Indian Ocean is moving up to Aceh and turning away. This condition is expected to continue until this week,” Zakaria Ahmad, head of the Data and Information Section of the Sultan Iskandar Muda Metrology Station in Aceh, stated.

Source: Antara News