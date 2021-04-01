Aceh residents gear up for potential hydrometeorological disasters

Residents in a dozen districts in Aceh Province are preparing for potential hydrometeorological disasters owing to heavy rains that may lash their neighborhood areas until Friday.

The downpours may batter the districts of Aceh Barat, Aceh Jaya, Pidie, Aceh Besar, Aceh Jaya, Bener Meriah, Aceh Tengah, Pidie Jaya, Gayo Lues, Bireuen, Nagan Raya, Aceh Barat Daya, and Aceh Selatan, as well as Banda Aceh City, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated.

The early warning on extreme weather events was issued by the BMKG, the BMKG-Aceh Besar Office’s spokesperson, Zakaria Ahmad, noted in a statement that ANTARA quoted here, Thursday.

The high-intensity rains potentially trigger medium-scale flooding in riverbanks and flat areas as well as landslides in hilly areas, Ahmad remarked while urging local residents to stay alert to hydrometeorological disasters, such as the flash floods and landslides.

Over the past week, the Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) noted that heavy downpours had triggered flooding in several districts, including Aceh Besar, Aceh Jaya, Aceh Barat, Pidie, and Aceh Tengah.

On Tuesday, persistent and heavy downpour had triggered floods in 14 villages in West Aceh District.

The flood-hit villages are located in the sub-districts of Woyla Timur, Woyla Barat, and Arongan Lambalek.

In certain areas, the floodwaters inundating houses in the affected villages reached one meter in height.

The affected villages comprised Napai, Blang Luah, Alue Leuho, Blang Dalam, Buket Meugajah, Blang Makmu, Gampong Baro KB, Tuwi Eumpeuk, Alue Seuralen, and Blang Luah.

Various parts of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters. Within the initial two months of 2021, several hydrological disasters have struck the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.

In Sumatra Island, for instance, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven homes and broke a bridge in Wih Ni Durin Village, Syiah Utama Sub-district, Bener Meriah District, Aceh Province, following incessant heavy rains in the Gayo highland area.

Meanwhile, in Java Island, landslides hit the Cihanjuang Village in Cimanggung Sub-district, Sumedang District, West Java Province.

On Feb 7, flash floods also inundated Semarang City’s Kota Lama (Old Town) neighborhood and several other areas owing to incessant rains and tidal flooding.

