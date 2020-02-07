Aceh registered uptick in foreign tourist arrivals in 2019: BPS

Banda Aceh, Aceh (ANTARA) – Data of the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) indicated that some 34.4 thousand foreign tourists had paid a visit to Aceh Province in 2019.

“The total number of foreign tourists from January to December 2019 had reached 34,465, an increase of 3.57 percent than the same period in 2018,” BPS Head Aceh Ihsanurijal stated here on Thursday.

In December 2019, foreign tourist arrivals had reached 6,200, also a rise of 49.71 percent than November, or 53.77 percent as compared to December 2018.

“Most tourists in December 2019 came from Malaysia, notably 3,309 people, up 56.97 percent from that in December 2018,” he remarked.

Foreign tourists visiting in December 2019 were mostly from Britain reaching 1,756 people, followed by 223 people from the United States, 133 from Australia, 55 from Germany, and 55 from China.

During the January-December 2019 period, the foreign tourists comprised 19,642 Malaysians, 3,075 British, 1,373 Americans, 1,189 German, and 1,015 Chinese.

The number of foreign tourists from the ASEAN in December 2019 totaled 3,592 people, a 78.71-percent increase as compared to that in November 2019.

“This was followed by the European region, with 2,049 tourists, a surge of 68.78 percent as compared to November, the American continent, with 279 tourists, down by 44.97 percent as compared to November,” he stated.

In the meantime, the room occupancy rate of star-rated hotels in Aceh had reached 40.09 percent in December 2019, down by 10.26 points than that in November 2019.

“The room occupancy rate of other types of accommodations in December 2019 had reached 29.14 percent, up 1.59 points as compared to that in November 2019,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News