Academics are worried The coalition government is not dividing the cake properly. Risk of not staying for 4 years

Political science academic Showing the face of the new government There are only old ministers. Even though there are many advantages from structural conditions. But being a coalition government There will be a problem with the cake not being divided properly. Risk of not being able to live for 4 years.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Olan Thinbangtiao, Lecturer, Faculty of Political Science and jurisprudence Burapha University Talking about the face of Settha 1’s government, what you can see is the old cabinet, just adding in the Pheu Thai Party. People’s expectations probably aren’t very good. Because each person has seen the work of these ministers before. in the previous government There probably isn’t anything more interesting. or make people have more hope And there is also a tendency for disappointment. This government has important problems from being a coalition government. which is related to political business which spent a lot of money from the past election Therefore, there must be a share of the cake in order to recoup the investment. This means that in addition to the unity problem, If there is a corruption problem It may prevent the government from being able to last all 4 years.

Personally, I think that we cannot expect anything from this government. But if it’s going to be better all day and all night, it’s impossible. The only thing the government can do is to speed up the implementation of his policies that he campaigned for, such as a digital wallet of 10,000 baht or a minimum wage. of new graduates, 25,000 baht, 5-year moratorium on farmers’ debt payments You can probably do this. But it cannot create structural change. That is, there will only be acceleration in pushing out populist policies as quickly as possible. This is What the people will receive from this government

Ready to make an offer if you want politics to improve quickly. What the government must do quickly is to draft a new constitution. It will help to get better from being political in the form of political business. This will ultimately lead to corruption and cause further problems. Methods that can help eliminate these problems is to make amending the constitution an important agenda of the government And the government must also be sincere in drafting.

Source: Thai News Agency