

A young woman who is a victim of a cult surrenders herself. Report the former King’s Office Confirming that the clip that was published from the monk’s side was ordered to do so in order to enhance their power. Ask society not to share further. I did it because I was mentally weak. need refuge

Three injured women who were taken to have sex by a former monk. Claiming that it is to ward off misfortune. Reported to the Khan Na Yao police station and told through tears that Previously, I agreed because I had great faith in this statue. Confirming that the exposure was not due to a lack of interest in selling sacred objects. The case is currently in court. As for today’s case, a media channel published a clip of a young woman dancing provocatively naked. or have other behaviors that are of a naked nature The victim pointed out that some clips were edited. And a former monk ordered the victim to take a photo to draw out their physical strength. Then you have to make a smiley face. Don’t have any doubts. As soon as

he saw that the media had published the clip, he felt shocked and very sad. Because there are still many victims. This will make you not dare to report the matter. Because of fear that the clip will be published in this way

Mr. Ekkapop Luengprasert The founder of the Saimai Tong Rod page revealed that he would not blame the media for showing the clip. But why didn’t you call and ask first so I could explain it to you? Because presenting it like that is like being raped again indirectly. They also noted why the clip that came out had the face of the person making the video call hidden. Such actions are clearly intimidation. As a result, other victims may not dare to come forward and report or reveal their identities.

Mr. Ekkaphop said that the reason why today he came to report the crime at Khan Na Yao Police Station is because the former monk had a residence that was opened as an office in this area. And it was the house where the crime scene occurred where many victims had gone to perform ceremonies. What

charges will be reported? Please give a statement to the investigating officer first.

Later in the afternoon Investigators from Khan Na Yao Police Station took the three victims to a village in the Sukhapiban 5 area to point out the scene of the incident. There is a house in this village that was once rented to the former lord of a strange sect to live in. along with having the victims come to their homes and caused sexual intercourse as well

However, the village does not allow the media to enter and record images inside the village. and do not provide any information It took about 10 minutes to pinpoint the scene of the crime before the police brought the victim out. and told only briefly that the house after the incident was abandoned No one lives and the door was locked from the fence area of ??the house.

Source: Thai News Agency