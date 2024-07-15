A young man riding a motorcycle to work was hit by a fallen tree on the side of the road and seriously injured.



Phang Nga, A young man from Phang Nga was riding his motorcycle to work when a large tree fell on him on the side of the road, seriously injuring him. His wife is asking for someone to pay for the medical expenses because her husband is the breadwinner of the family.

Mr. Dusit and Ms. Rukaiyah, volunteers of the Takua Pa disaster response team, while driving on the Takua Pa-Amphoe Kapong route in Tambon Le, Amphoe Kapong, Phang Nga Province, encountered a bicycle accident and a tree fell on a person. The person was identified as Mr. Ronnarit, aged 27.

Mrs. Thanida, the injured wife, said that her husband was riding a motorcycle to work at a hotel in Khao Lak, Takua Pa District. During that time, heavy rain and strong winds blew a large tree down and fell on her husband’s motorcycle, hitting his head, causing the helmet to break, causing serious injuries.

The family is affected by this incident because the husband is the breadwinner of the family, raising 3 children. Therefore, they would like to ask the re

levant agencies to help take care of the trees that are rotten or at risk of falling, to cut them down quickly because they are dangerous for road users. As for the husband’s case, she wants the relevant agencies to come out and take responsibility and take care of the medical expenses because her husband’s condition is serious and he is unconscious.

The reporter went to the scene and found a large peacock tail tree that had broken off and had its roots up, with traces of officials cutting the branches that were blocking the road.

