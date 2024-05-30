A young Korean man reports that he was kicked and his teeth were knocked out.



Chonburi, A young Korean man comes to Pattaya for the first time. He was kicked and his teeth were knocked out by the owner who was showing off a strange animal. Because of dissatisfaction with being insulted and throwing money at The victim vows to take the matter to the end. Police are coordinating and requesting an inspection of the animals in their possession. If any mistake is found, additional punishment will be taken.

Young Korean man, 38 years old, with his brother and girlfriend. File a complaint with the police. Pattaya City Police Station After being assaulted and injured by a person showing strange animals The incident occurred in front of Runway Market. Along Pattaya Sai Song Road, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province

Miss May, girlfriend and brother It was said that the injured person had come to Pattaya for the first time for about 7 days, traveling around until he arrived at the market where the incident happened. Noticed there was a strange animal show. Types of py

thon Siberian owl I was interested and hurriedly walked over to have a look before picking up my cell phone to record the picture. The owner of the animal walked up and protested that filming was prohibited. until an argument occurred The injured person then picked up 100 baht and threw it at the owner. make the owner dissatisfied throw away money While the injured person was bending down to collect money The shop owner kicked him in the face twice, causing him to fall on his stomach. Mouth full of blood and a broken front tooth fell out of his mouth

while the shop owner shows off the animals Give the reason for this incident that Displeased with tourists throwing money at them It’s like insulting and disrespecting the dignity of Thai people. Therefore, anger arose and he started the crime. without thinking about the consequences that would follow But he admitted his mistake. and let the legal process decide

A young Korean man tries to show off three of his broken front teeth that have fallen out of his mou

th. The other two teeth are wobbling and seeming to fall out as well. The lips are swollen and blood is flowing from the mouth. File a complaint Take action against the perpetrators to the utmost extent. Police prepare to coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect the animals. which the perpetrator brought to show that he was in possession of it properly or have protected animals Or are wild animals protected? If found to be in possession illegally Further legal procedures will be followed.

Source: Thai News Agency