A van driver under drug influence hits seven bicyclists in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Seven bicyclists sustained injuries after a minivan drove by a civil servant under the influence of drug hit them near Summitmas Building in South Jakarta at around 06.10 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Two of the bicyclists should be admitted to a local hospital due to their serious injuries, Jakarta Metropolitan Police Spokesman Sen.Coms. YusriYunus said.

The police investigators found the civil servant, identified by his initials TP who works for the South Jakarta police precinct, positively consume amphetamine through a urine test.

“The suspect tells the police investigators that he consumes ecstasy,” he said, adding that the police charged him with Articles 310 and 310 of Law No.22/2009 on traffic and land transportation.

Referring to the traffic law, the suspect is subject to a jail sentence up to 10 years, Yunus added.

Indonesia remains under grave threat from drug dealers, as several individuals from its working-age population have been embroiled in a vicious circle.

According to the National Narcotics Agency’s (BNN’s) report, some 50 drug use-related deaths occur in Indonesia. However, their deaths have failed to deter other drug users in the country from consuming these banned substances.

Users of crystal methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana, and other addictive drugs transcend communities and socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

Hence, Indonesia is perceived by both domestic and transnational drug dealers as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in the country is estimated to reach nearly Rp66 trillion.

Due to the ongoing serious threats posed by these drug lords, on December 5, 2019, BNN Chief Commissioner General HeruWinarko discussed drug-related issues encompassing Indonesia’s war on drugs, including the need to execute death row convicts, with top security minister Mahfud MD.

“Capital punishment is part of the laws that should be implemented,” Winarko told journalists following his meeting with the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs.

Several death row prisoners have yet to be executed for drug-related offences. Apart from this issue, he also deliberated on several other matters, including drugs in prison.

He opined that the easiest strategy to deal with incidents of drugs in prison was to stall communication networks inside penitentiaries to halt drug transactions.

Source: Antara News