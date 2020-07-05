A scientist backs innovation of eucalyptus-based COVID-19 treatment

Jakarta The Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts to develop an eucalyptus-based COVID-19 treatment have won support from a scientist of Gadjah Mada University’s (UGM’s) Faculty of Pharmacy as the government is striving to flatten the COVID-19 curve in Indonesia.

The UGM researcher, Prof. Dr. Zullies Ikawati, was quoted by the ministry’s research and development division as saying in a statement here Sunday that the eucalyptus-based COVID-19 treatment was good to help heal the patients suffering shortness of breath.

“I think, among the novel coronavirus symptoms are shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.This innovation is so valuable,” Ikawati was quoted as saying.

She, however, suggested that the ministry’s researchers necessarily take further steps, including conducting clinical trials at the ministry and other agencies, to ensure the appropriateness of their innovative product.

Ikawati said she agreed with an in vitro test by considering the antivirus potency of this eucalyptus-based product.

Meanwhile, Head of the Veterinary Research Agency at the Ministry of Agriculture Indi Dharmayanti revealed that the ministry’s COVID-19-related innovations remain in the in vitro stages that demand further research efforts.

She clarified that the eucalyptus-based COVID-19 innovative product is, actually, not a medicine because a further research on it still goes on.

“Instead, it is an extraction resulting from distillation method to kill the virus that we have used at laboratory. After a screening process, the eucaplyptus is able to kill the influenza virus and even coronavirus,” she claimed.

Regarding this COVID-19-related innovative product, the Ministry of Agriculture has officially received a patent for its innovation. It has also collaborated with PT Eagle Indo Pharma (Cap Lang) for its massive production.

The Indonesian Government has supported various parties to conduct research and innovation projects to assist the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government-sponsored research and innovation projects prioritize four areas: prevention, filtering and diagnosis; medical equipment and supporting devices; medicines and therapies; and, social humanities.

To this end, several leading universities in Indonesia have also joined the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and made concrete contributions to efforts to save lives — from developing much-needed devices to research on COVID-19 treatment.

A team of scientists from the faculties of medicine and engineering at the University of Indonesia (UI), for instance, has developed a ventilator called COVENT-20 for patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease.

As published on UI’s official website, the Indonesian Health Ministry has declared the ventilator has passed human clinical trials.

The Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) has also developed a ventilator for COVID-19 patients, in collaboration with the Pembina Masjid Salman Foundation and Faculty of Medicine, Padjadjaran University (UNPAD).

Source: Antara News