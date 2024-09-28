A post challenging a 17-year-old hot-blooded youth to pull out a shotgun and shoot to death.



From a simple challenge post on Facebook, a 17-year-old teenager couldn’t come to an agreement, so he grabbed a shotgun and shot a 23-year-old boy, killing him. The deceased’s mother is worried that she won’t get justice.

Last midnight, the Nathom Police Station in Nakhon Phanom Province received a report of a shooting death at the Ban Mu Mon intersection, Village 9, Don Toei Subdistrict, Nathom District, Nakhon Phanom Province. They rushed to investigate the scene, approximately 100 meters from the rural highway, Mu Mon-Don Toei. They found the body of Mr. Thanakrit, aged 23, lying on his back with gunshot wounds from an unknown firearm. There were four wounds on his back and he died at the scene. The perpetrator was a 17-year-old boy from Ban Sam Phong, Si Songkhram District, Nakhon Phanom Province. After committing the crime, he rode a motorcycle and fled.

The investigation found that before the incident, the deceased posted a challenge on Facebook, which made the gunman unhappy and they arranged to mee

t at the scene of the incident to clear things up. However, the discussion did not go well, so the gunman pulled out a homemade shotgun and shot the deceased once in the back, causing his death.

Later in the morning, relatives took the perpetrator to surrender at the Na Thom Police Station. From the initial investigation, he confessed to all charges. The reason for shooting Mr. Thanakrit was because he was not happy with his challenging Facebook posts. Initially, the police charged him with intentional murder and are in the process of taking him for questioning in front of a multidisciplinary team because the perpetrator is a 17-year-old juvenile.

The mother of the deceased, who today took her son’s body to be buried at Wat Thammaram, waiting for the 3rd anniversary before exhuming the body to perform religious ceremonies according to her beliefs, stated that she has 3 children, 2 boys and 1 girl. This son works as a rubber tapper. After the incident, she still cannot accept it because she has lost her son,

who is the pillar of the family. She is afraid that she may not receive justice because the perpetrator is the nephew of the former president of the council. The mother of the perpetrator is a police sergeant and headman in the local sub-district. Therefore, she would like to ask for justice.

Source: Thai News Agency