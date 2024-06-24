A Phnom Dong Rak Transport Department officer stepped on a landmine while on patrol.



Sisaket, Officials from the Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary patrolled and tracked down a group of people who illegally cut down trees and stepped on a landmine, causing serious injuries. ‘Patcharawat’ ordered the Department of National Parks to provide full assistance.

Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said that he had received a report from Mr. Pichai Wacharawongpaiboon, Director of the Conservation Area Management Office 9 (Ubon Ratchathani), that an officer of the Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary in Si Sa Ket Province had stepped on a landmine and was seriously injured.

The injured officer was Mr. Preecha Saikrajang, 51 years old, a government employee, an officer of the Phu Phayom Protection Unit. At approximately 1:30 p.m., while out on a quality patrol at coordinates 432168E 1595537N in the Phanom Sawai forest area, Huai Chan Subdistrict, Khun Han District, Si Sa Ket Province, while following the tracks of a group o

f people who were suspected of having entered the Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary to illegally cut trees.

Mr. Preecha stepped on an unknown landmine and was seriously injured. His left leg was severed. Shrapnel hit his left arm, severing his thumb and left finger. Officers rushed him to Khun Han District Hospital and then to Sisaket Hospital for further treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

The Director-General of the National Parks Department has reported to Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, who has emphasized that the injured officers must be assisted to the best of their ability.

Also, urge officers to be careful while patrolling forest areas that are at high risk of stepping on landmines. They are requested to coordinate with the military bomb disposal unit and patrol together with soldiers and border patrol police while performing their duties.

