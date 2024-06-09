A lesson for dog owners Pitbull seriously injures 5-year-old child



Udon Thani A lesson for dog owners. Don’t lose sight of it. Recently, there was an incident in Udon Thani where a “pitbull mix” attacked a 5-year-old child, leaving him seriously injured. He was bitten on the head and had a large wound.

Nong Praewa, 5 years old, was in a state of shock after a dog leapt and bit her on the head, causing a gaping wound. Amid the cries of relatives address in the event Out of pity for the little one The incident occurred on the evening of June 7th. In front of a house in Khue Nam Subdistrict, Ban Phue District, Udon Thani Province, the dog in question is a Pitbull mixed with Thai, male, 2 years old.

?After the incident, relatives Hurry and take Nong Praewa to the hospital immediately. The doctor sewed up the wound and cleaned the wound. Initially, symptoms improved a lot. But you have to wait and see the symptoms. To prevent infection The wound was large and deep in the skull and near the left eye.

His mother said that she was selling things at the market. A relative called

to say that her daughter had been bitten by a dog and ran back, feeling very sorry for her child, while Grandma said that the houses in this area were all relatives. Before the incident, little Praewa was taken to play at another relative’s house who owned the dog. At that time, he was carrying his 2-year-old grandson to play with him. The dog suddenly leapt and bit Praewa on the head. before helping to take him to the hospital But I admit that this dog is normally not violent. It is believed that this is because the owner, who is a 2-year-old child, may be jealous.

?The owner of the dog said that his dog has never bitten a person. In this incident, he was very sad that his grandchild had to be injured. Confirm that you will be responsible for all medical expenses. Now we have to wait for the younger brother to get better and there will be negotiations. But this story is also a lesson that no matter how tame a dog is, But the instinct is still that of a ferocious animal. Therefore, care should be taken not t

o lose sight of it. Especially for homes with small children and elderly people.

Source: Thai News Agency