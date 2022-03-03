A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

Published by

Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA 2023 World Cup executive director David Crocker was in town for five days last week to attend business meetings and confer with SBP officials on preparations for the 32-nation competition next year. He had a chance to witness SBP at work in organizing the recent FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and gave an A+ grade for the successful staging. Crocker said hosting the qualifiers was difficult as it involved following protocols set by FIBA and the government. He described the undertaking as complex but said SBP got the job done. If staging …

Read More