A cargo ship sinks in Belitung waters

Belitung,Babel (ANTARA) – A cargo ship carrying building materials capsized in Belitung Island waters, Bangka Belitung Province, on Sunday, on its way from Sunda Kelapa Port in Jakarta to Pontianak, West Kalimantan, due to bad weather.

All crew members of KM EL No. 2 survived, an officer of Tanjung Pandan Port Authority Fadli said in Tanjung Pandan.

“The ship sank in the northeast waters around Mendulu Island due to bad weather,” Fadli added.

The cargo ship carried cement, iron and other building materials sank at the coordinate of 0303’079″S- 107 28’043″ E in which part of the motor vessel’s body still stayed afloat.

The ship departed from Sunda Kelapa Port on Thursday (Jan 9) at 7.55 a.m., but it was hit by a 2,5-3 meter high wave.

Fadli said, learning from the ship’s sinking position, there might be a leak in the ship’s bow. “It also sank fast as it carried cement, iron and other building materials.”

All of the crew jumped from their sinking ship into the sea at 03.00 a.m. They were evacuated by KM Tetap Jaya which happened to pass through the waters at 5.00 a.m. to Tanjung Pandan Port.

“Thank God at 09.00 a.m. they arrived at Tanjung Pandan Port after being evacuated and all crew survived,” he said.

Source: Antara News