879 police personnel exposed to COVID-19 in West Sumatra

Padang, W Sumatra (ANTARA) – The West Sumatra Provincial Police confirmed 879 personnel were exposed to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this year.

Eight of the 879 personnel succumbed to the infection due to comorbidity factors, such as diabetes and hypertension, chief of the provincial police, Inspector General Toni Harmanto, said here on Thursday.

“This is because the personnel continued to interact with the public to give services so they were exposed to the virus,” he added.

He said the provincial police have been monitoring personnel everyday. “I always ensure that the personnel are in good health to perform their duties,” he added.

Several steps have been taken to avert the spread of COVID-19 in offices, which have ranged from ordering personnel to remain disciplined in following health protocols, conducting swab tests on personnel periodically, to handling those exposed to the virus properly, Harmanto informed.

In addition, he said, disinfectants have been routinely sprayed over entire buildings.

“We also have taken steps to anticipate the new variant of the COVID-19, which has now become a national issue,” he added.

Source: Antara News