601,637 houses constructed under One Million Houses Program: ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) confirmed that 601,637 houses were built until the end of October 2020 as part of the implementation of the One Million Houses Program.

“We remain optimistic that the One Million Houses Program will be implemented optimally despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Until the third quarter of 2020, precisely on October 31, 2020, under the One Million Houses Program, a total of 601,637 houses were built,” the ministry’s Director General of Housing Khalawi, Abdul Hamid, stated here on Tuesday

The availability of habitable houses in future is deemed crucial in order to maintain public health and to conduct various activities, including studying, starting businesses, and praying at home, Hamid affirmed.

The government will continually strive to maintain public health by offering decent housing to residents, he emphasized.

In fact, the housing program is viewed as being one of the key drivers to facilitate national economic recovery.

To support the One Million Houses Program, several hundred industries are ready to supply the materials required for those housing construction projects.

Hundreds of thousands of people will additionally be absorbed as workers, and MSMEs will be empowered to support economic improvement for the community, he remarked.

“We also continue to coordinate with local governments and those engaged in development projects, such as developer associations, banks, the private sector, and the public to support the One Million Houses Program,” he affirmed.

Based on the Directorate General of Housing data, the 601,637 houses comprise 434,828 low-income community houses (MBR) and 166,809 non-MBR houses.

Of the total MBR houses, those using the Ministry’s self-reliance funds reached 77,812 units, while 393 units under the Special Allocation Funds (DAK).

In addition, 50,836 houses were constructed by other ministries or agencies, 28,862 houses by local governments, 273,724 by housing developers, 3,134 by CSR, and 40 units by the community.

As for the construction of non-MBR houses, 85,764 units were built by property developers, 39,100 by apartment developers, and 41,945 houses by the public.

Source: Antara News