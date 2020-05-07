6.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude, jolted Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province on Wednesday evening (last night), but there was no potential for tsunami, the Meteorology, Climatological and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake was initially reported at 7.3 magnitude, said Rudi Teguh, an official from the Agency.

The quake struck at 8:53 p.m. Jakarta time (1353 GMT), with the epicentre at 180 km northwest of Maluku Barat Daya district, and the depth at 133 km under sea bed, Teguh said.

“We did not issue a warning for tsunami. The centre of the quake is very deep, more than 100 km,” he said, by phone.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by earthquakes, as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Source: NAM News Network