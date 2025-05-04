Search
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Gorontalo Province, Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat


Gorontalo: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Gorontalo province last night, with no risk of triggering large waves, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

According to Nam News Network, the quake occurred at 19:51 Jakarta time (1251 GMT), with its epicentre located 35 km north-west of Pohuwato Regency, at a depth of 97 km underground.

Tremors were felt at level III on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale in Gorontalo City, the provincial capital, and North Gorontalo Regency. The shaking also reached nearby provinces, including North Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, and East Kalimantan.

