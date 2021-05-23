5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Talaud Islands

Jakarta (ANTARA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck northeast of Melonguane, Talaud Islands District, North Sulawesi Province, on Sunday at 9:02 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake’s epicenter was located at 4.81 degree latitude, 127.39 longitude, 119 km northeast of Melonguane, and at a dept of 113 km below sea level.

The tremor did not have potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

Source: Antara News