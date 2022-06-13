5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Trenggalek, no tsunami potential seen

“The modeling results show that this earthquake did not potentially cause a tsunami,” BMKG’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center Head Bambang Setiyo Prayitno stated.

The earthquake epicenter was located at coordinates of 8.60 degrees southern latitude and 111.41 degrees eastern longitude, 23 km south of Munjungan, Trenggalek, and at a depth of 103 km below sea level.

Prayitno explained that the intermediate-level earthquake occurred due to the deformation in the Indo-Australian Plate which was subducted down to Java Island in the Benioff Zone.

“The analysis results show that the earthquake has the strike-slip oblique movement,” he said.

It was reported that the earthquake was felt in East Java and parts of Yogyakarta and Central Java, notably Kulon Progo, Bantul, Wonogiri, Gunungkidul, Pacitan, Cilacap, Karangkates, Ponorogo, Nganjuk, Blitar, Trenggalek, Klaten, and Karanganyar at II-III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity), meaning that the tremor was felt real in the house or as if a truck had passed through.

While in Lumajang, Madiun, and Kepanjen, the quake was felt at II MMI, or felt by some people and hung light objects swayed.

“BMKG’s monitoring results have not shown any aftershock activities,” Prayitno added.

He also urged the public to remain calm and stay away from buildings that were cracked or damaged by the earthquake.

In addition, before going inside their home, people living in affected areas were asked to check and ensure that residential buildings are resistant to earthquake shocks, or safe from damages due to quake vibrations that could endanger the building stability.

Source: Antara News