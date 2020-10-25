Search
Pertamina’s avtur sales plunges 96 percent in JuneKarangasem, Bali (ANTARA) – State oil and gas firm Pertamina saw its aviation turbine (avtur) fuel sales in June 2020
IHSG ends lower on profit-taking, trade dataJakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Thursday as investors chose to book profits following the
Rupiah to likely record another correction over PSBB re-impositionJakarta (ANTARA) – The rupiah will likely record another correction in the Jakarta interbank market on Friday amid
BI encourages NTT to intensify seaweed farmingKupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – The Bank Indonesia (BI) – East Nusa Tenggara Office has encouraged local government to
IHSG ends lower as regional markets see correctionJakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed lower ahead of the weekend as regional stock markets witnessed a
Indonesia’s illiteracy rate falls to 1.78% in 2019Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s illiteracy rate fell to 1.78 percent of the total population in 2019 from 1.93 percent
IHSG strengthening forecast as market awaits US trade balance dataJakarta The Jakarta Composite Share Price Index (IHSG) is projected to strengthen on Thursday, as the market awaits the
Committee highlights two schemes for COVID-19 mass vaccination program9:43 amJakarta (ANTARA) – Head of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) Erick Thohir put forth a suggestion
Thohir upbeat about Red and White vaccine production in 20229:42 amJakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned Enterprises Minister and COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee Chief Erick Thohir has pinned his
Jakarta’s COVID-19 recoveries reach 78,0628:28 amJakarta (ANTARA) – The capital Jakarta saw 1,106 more people recovering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 78,052 since the pandemic began to
Indonesia records 2,276 natural disasters since early January8:28 amJakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia recorded a total of 2,276 natural disasters in the year ending October 17, 2020, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). Most of the natural
SAR searches for three missing passengers of motorboat in Papua8:28 amTimika, Papua (ANTARA) – Rescue workers have searched for three missing passengers since Sunday morning after a motorboat capsized in Muara Amar waters in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua
