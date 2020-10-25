Pertamina’s avtur sales plunges 96 percent in June Karangasem, Bali (ANTARA) – State oil and gas firm Pertamina saw its aviation turbine (avtur) fuel sales in June 2020

IHSG ends lower on profit-taking, trade data Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Thursday as investors chose to book profits following the

Rupiah to likely record another correction over PSBB re-imposition Jakarta (ANTARA) – The rupiah will likely record another correction in the Jakarta interbank market on Friday amid

BI encourages NTT to intensify seaweed farming Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – The Bank Indonesia (BI) – East Nusa Tenggara Office has encouraged local government to

IHSG ends lower as regional markets see correction Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed lower ahead of the weekend as regional stock markets witnessed a

Indonesia’s illiteracy rate falls to 1.78% in 2019 Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s illiteracy rate fell to 1.78 percent of the total population in 2019 from 1.93 percent